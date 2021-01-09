You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end at records again as Biden eyes more stimulus

Sat, Jan 09, 2021 - 6:27 AM

nz_nyse_090131.jpg
Wall Street stock indices closed at records again Friday as anticipation of a new fiscal relief package offset poor December jobs figures.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stock indices closed at records again Friday as anticipation of a new fiscal relief package offset poor December jobs figures.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.2 per cent at 31,097.97, its third straight record.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.6 per cent to 3,824.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.0 per cent to 13,201.98 - all-time highs for both indices.

The US lost 140,000 jobs in December, according to government data, as the worsening coronavirus pandemic undermined the economy's recovery and caused the first loss in employment since April.

But investors took heart as President-elect Joe Biden pledged a wide-ranging fiscal package to support the coronavirus-ravaged US economy.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"We need more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses, including finishing the job of getting people the US$2,000 in relief direct payment," Biden said at an event after naming new Cabinet nominees.

US stocks have rallied this week in spite of chaos in Washington after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the nation's Capitol building in an unsuccessful effort to block Biden's election victory from being confirmed.

Fallout from those events continued to preoccupy lawmakers in Congress as Democrats vow to impeach Mr Trump, but markets have been looking ahead to Biden's inauguration and expectations for more fiscal support.

Among individual companies, Boeing fell 1.3 per cent after it agreed Thursday to pay US$2.5 billion in fines, settling a US criminal charge over claims the company defrauded federal regulators overseeing the 737 MAX, which was grounded worldwide following two deadly crashes.

Tesla continued its surge, vaulting 7.8 per cent higher in an increase that lifted its market capitalisation to around US$835 billion, above that of Facebook.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 9, 2021 06:33 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut

[NEW YORK] Oil prices hit their highest level in nearly a year on Friday, gaining 8 per cent on the week, supported...

Jan 9, 2021 06:24 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares clock best week in nearly two months

[BENGALURU] European stocks logged their strongest weekly gains since November on Friday, with Germany's DAX hitting...

Jan 8, 2021 11:17 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks rise as market eyes stimulus after bad jobs data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks added to records early Friday as markets undeterred by weak jobs data and disturbing...

Jan 8, 2021 11:10 PM
Transport

Boeing to pay US$2.5b to settle US criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

[WASHINGTON] Boeing will pay more than US$2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the...

Jan 8, 2021 10:57 PM
Government & Economy

London declares 'major incident' with hospitals at risk of Covid deluge

[LONDON] London mayor Sadiq Khan on Friday declared a major incident, warning hospitals in the British capital could...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OCBC appoints Helen Wong as new group CEO as Samuel Tsien retires

US Vice-President Pence opposes using 25th amendment to remove Trump

British retail giant M&S logs sliding sales on virus

STI joins Asia rally, nears 3,000-level again

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for