US: Stocks end lower on trade war fears, Dow -1.0%

Fri, Jun 01, 2018 - 6:06 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly lower on Thursday after a Trump administration announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Europe, Canada and Mexico deepened fears of a trade war.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.0 per cent or 250 points at 24,416.33.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 per cent to close at 2,705.25, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 per cent to 7,442.12.

AFP

