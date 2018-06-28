You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end lower on Trump trade uncertainty

Thu, Jun 28, 2018 - 6:01 AM

BP_Dow Jones_280618_18.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks finished solidly lower Wednesday as the Trump administration sent mixed signals on China, reviving fears that a trade fight between Washington and Beijing would escalate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7 per cent to 24,117.59.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.9 per cent to 2,699.63, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 1.5 per cent to 7,445.08.

US stocks opened on an upbeat note after President Donald Trump backed off a plan to impose aggressive new restrictions on Chinese investment in sensitive sectors in favour of a strategy that strengthened oversight of foreign takeovers but did not single out China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But investors were later startled to hear White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow say tougher action on China was still being contemplated.

"The president is unsatisfied with their response on trade talks and so he put out there the possibility of additional tariffs," Mr Kudlow told reporters. "The ball is in their court."

Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, said the Trump administration had "a confusing message on trade, almost to the point where they're making it up as they go along."

It is unclear when or how the trade war fears will lift, he added.

"We don't know what it is that'll feel like a victory for anybody," he said.

Emily Roland, head of capital markets research at John Hancock Investments, agreed.

"Markets have been bouncing back and forth depending on trade," she said. "To us it looks like a game of ping-pong."

Technology shares were under pressure, including semiconductor companies Micron Technology, down 4.3 per cent and AMD, down 3.4 per cent.

Banking shares also retreated, with Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase both losing more than one percent as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond fell.

But oil giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron both won more than one per cent as oil prices rose.

Shares of 21st Century Fox jumped 2.4 per cent after the Justice Department approved Disney's takeover of key Fox assets with conditions.

Disney fell 0.3 per cent. Comcast, which has also bid for the Fox assets, fell 1.5 per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

Most Read

1 oBike blames new rules for Singapore exit, but writing already on the wall
2 CWT chief buying Good Class Bungalow for S$36m
3 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
4 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
5 Stop order issued for Goodluck Garden collective sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

st_20180628_goodluck28_40937982.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Goodluck Garden en bloc sale goes to court

BT_20180628_GCINCOME27_3483839.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income eyes all-digital services across its business

BP_Club Street_280618_4.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Real Estate

Govt keeps H2 GLS housing supply on par with H1

BT_20180628_NAJIB28_3483888.jpg
Jun 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysian police to quiz Najib and wife soon over haul of riches

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening