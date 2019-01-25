You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mixed amid trade, shutdown stalemates

Fri, Jan 25, 2019 - 5:43 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were mixed following downbeat comments on US-China trade relations from a top US official and after the failure of congressional votes to reopen the government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.1 per cent at 24,553.24.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to 2,642.33, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 7,073.46.

The S&P 500 drifted in and out of positive territory throughout the session as investors sought direction.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market is waiting for the next catalyst, bullish or bearish," said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment.

"We're just waiting for something to happen in the near future as we move forward, just waiting for the next shoe to drop."

Analysts said investors were unnerved by comments from US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that the United States and China are "miles and miles" from resolving their trade war.

Meanwhile, the Senate blocked dueling plans to reopen shuttered federal agencies, with competing proposals favored by President Donald Trump and Senate Democrats both falling short of the needed 60 votes.

Strong earnings from semiconductor companies boosted the Nasdaq, with Texas Instruments winning 6.9 per cent and Lam Research 15.7 per cent following reports.

Airlines were another strong sector, with American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue Airways jumping five per cent or more.

All three companies expressed concerns about the impact of the government shutdown on air transport but said they still expected strong profits in 2019.

But pharma stocks were under pressure, with Merck, Pfizer and Eli Lilly all losing about three per cent.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 StanChart makes its first Singapore trade finance deal using blockchain
3 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
4 Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice
5 Yongnam CEO selling Binjai Park good class bungalow for S$40m

Must Read

SL_sgx _240119_50.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Q4 numbers fail to lift hopes; muted outlook for local firms

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 25, 2019
Transport

LTA looking at level playing field for ride-hailing and taxi market

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Brief US$41b dive in JMH yields S$12m paper gain for buyer

Jan 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

MAS halts ICO over public LinkedIn advertisement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening