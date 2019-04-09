You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mixed as market awaits earnings season

Tue, Apr 09, 2019 - 6:28 AM

BP_ NYSE_090419_14.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mixed on Monday in a cautious start to week that includes major economic data and the start of first-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.3 per cent at 26,341.02.

The broad-based S&P 500 edged up 0.1 per cent to 2,895.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent to 7,953.88.

Key economic releases this week include consumer prices for March, while investors are looking ahead to earnings from JPMorgan Chase that will kick off the first-quarter reporting season.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Expectations for earnings are low, a dynamic that some analysts think could boost stocks if companies outperform. CFRA Research projects companies in the S&P 500 will report a 2.7 per cent fall in operating earnings-per-share.

"We have a low bar for earnings," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist of TD Ameritrade.

"It is widely accepted that earnings will be soft for the first quarter, but investors are betting that the forward-looking statements will be good."

Other key events this week include a Brexit summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday and a policy announcement by the European Central Bank on the same day.

Boeing sank 4.5 per cent as investors weighed the company's announcement late Friday that it was cutting production of its 737 planes due to the global grounding of the 737 MAX, with Citigroup downgrading the company and Morningstar estimating the crisis would shave US$1.11 per share off of 2019 profits.

General Electric tumbled 5.2 per cent following a bearish note from JPMorgan Chase, which downgraded the company, citing poor conditions in key businesses such as power and aviation fundamentals that are "weaker than meets the eye."

But digital security company Symantec jumped 5.4 per cent following an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
3 S-Reits tipped for further gains as rate hike fears subside
4 Jazzing up the CBD
5 Singapore shares poised to rally on Wall St gains

Must Read

lwx_oue_090419_4.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger

BT_20190409_KRHILL_3747546.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Real Estate

String of public agencies lease offices at Funan

lwx_atms_090419_5.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

Don't shoot the ATM, it's just a distribution tool: banks

BP_Johor Bahru Port_090419_1.jpg
Apr 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Malaysia suspend overlapping port limits

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening