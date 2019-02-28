You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly down as health insurers slump

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:02 AM

SL_ws_280219_16.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower with health insurers under pressure as markets continued to take a pause after a nearly two-month surge.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower with health insurers under pressure as markets continued to take a pause after a nearly two-month surge.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 per cent to finish the session at 25,985.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to close at 2,792.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,554.51.

Analysts have been girding for a retreat or pause after US stocks gained nearly 20 per cent since late December.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market is pulling back after a very strong rally," said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investment. Stocks "are waiting for the next bullish catalyst," he added.

Investors took in stride a second day of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and a hearing with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who reported "real progress" on talks with China, but said significant work still needs to be undertaken before a final deal is struck.

President Donald Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, revealed a litany of charges about his former boss in an explosive hearing that captivated political observers but did not appreciably move stocks.

During the trading session, health insurers UnitedHealth Group and Humana each lost almost five per cent, and rival Cigna shed 3.9 per cent after Democratic US Representative Pramila Jayapal introduced "Medicare for all" legislation targeting insurance industry profits.

The bill is still a long way from becoming law, but the proposal indicates strengthening momentum for the issue among progressive Democrats.

Generic drug company Mylan plunged 15.1 per cent following a disappointing earnings report and forecast.

Meanwhile, Best Buy surged 14.1 per cent after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter profits. Two other big retailers, Lowe's and TJX, also advanced following earnings reports.

AFP

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening