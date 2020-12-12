You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly down on stimulus stalemate

Sat, Dec 12, 2020 - 6:09 AM

nz_nyse_121232.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower on Friday on disappointment over the lack of progress on a US stimulus bill, while Disney shares skyrocketed on higher streaming demand.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower on Friday on disappointment over the lack of progress on a US stimulus bill, while Disney shares skyrocketed on higher streaming demand.

Major indices concluded a choppy week of trading modestly lower following the session, but remained near all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2 per cent at 30,046.37.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.1 per cent to 3,663.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 per cent to 12,377.87.

In Washington, the US Senate approved a one-week budget stopgap that avoids a government shutdown, but the outlook for a long-awaited coronavirus relief package, without which analysts fear a renewed downturn in economic activity, remained uncertain.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been working to win support for a US$908 billion plan that includes new unemployment aid, help for state and local governments and limited liability protections for businesses.

But party leaders remain at loggerheads over the package, as Americans face the worst economic downturn in decades amid the greatest public health crisis in a century.

"The two big factors that pushed the market lower today are the lack of any progress on fiscal stimulus from the US and the disappointing news out of the UK regarding Brexit," said LBBW's Karl Haeling, pointing to sagging hopes for a deal between London and Brussels on a new trade pact.

Among individual stocks, Disney jumped 13.6 per cent after reporting that the company's year-old streaming TV service Disney+ had passed 86.8 million subscribers, beating its "wildest expectations," the company's CEO said.

The growth in Disney+ has helped offset weakness in other company businesses during the pandemic, especially theme parks.

Lululemon Athletica dropped 6.7 per cent despite reporting higher profits on a 19 per cent rise in comparable sales for the third quarter. The apparel company avoided earnings forecasts amid uncertainty over the pandemic.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 12, 2020 07:06 AM
Government & Economy

White House reportedly tells US regulator to approve vaccine or quit

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's White House reportedly told the head of the country's drug regulator to...

Dec 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress passes defence bill despite Trump veto threat

[WASHINGTON] The US Senate overwhelmingly passed a sweeping defence budget bill on Friday with a veto-proof majority...

Dec 12, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

US buys additional 100 million doses of Moderna vaccine

[WASHINGTON] The US said on Friday it was purchasing 100 million more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine candidate...

Dec 12, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after more than 50 years

[LOS ANGELES] A team of cryptography enthusiasts announced on Friday they had successfully cracked one of the coded...

Dec 12, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Britain vows to stop funding fossil fuel projects abroad

[LONDON] Britain is to end government funding for fossil fuel projects overseas, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes underpaid foreign staff for nearly two years

South Africa's chief justice unrepentant for linking vaccines to Satanism

'Irrepressible' British actress Barbara Windsor dies aged 83

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Singapore to welcome Taiwan visitors; travel to Taiwan allowed from Dec 18

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for