You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end mostly higher on stimulus hopes

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 6:08 AM

nz_nyse_171235.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq setting a fresh record, as markets cheered progress on US stimulus talks and a dovish Federal Reserve announcement.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq setting a fresh record, as markets cheered progress on US stimulus talks and a dovish Federal Reserve announcement.

Congressional leaders said they were nearing a long-awaited agreement on a stimulus package for the pandemic-hit US economy, with top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer describing the parties as "very close" to a deal.

That helped lift the Nasdaq to a second straight record, closing at 12,658.19, a gain of 0.5 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.2 per cent to end the day at 30,154.54, while the broad-based S&P 50 climbed 0.2 per cent to 3,701.17.

Progress on the stimulus package helped offset disappointment over the November retail sales report, which fell by a bigger-than-expected 1.1 per cent compared to October in a sign of the drag from higher coronavirus cases.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors also took heart from a slightly upgraded Fed forecast for US growth in 2021 and 2022 as the central bank maintained ultra-low interest rates.

"The case for fiscal policy right now is very strong. I think that is widely understood," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told reporters following the central bank's two-day policy meeting, noting that expanded jobless benefits and eviction moratoriums are set to expire before the end of the year.

Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, said the US equity market "appears to be traveling on end-of-year auto-pilot, which should allow share prices to drift higher, unless they hit an unanticipated pothole."

Among individual companies, Pfizer fell 2.2 per cent following a report that a health worker in Alaska suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine and is now hospitalised but stable.

Twitter jumped 2.3 per cent after a JPMorgan Chase note lifted its price forecast for the microblogging company.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 07:04 AM
Transport

Chinese craft carrying Moon rocks returns to Earth: Xinhua

[BEIJING] An unmanned Chinese spacecraft carrying rocks and soil from the Moon returned safely to Earth early...

Dec 17, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

Former Swiss president Cotti dies, reportedly from Covid-19

[GENEVA] Former Swiss president Flavio Cotti, who also served as the country's foreign and interior minister, has...

Dec 17, 2020 07:00 AM
Government & Economy

Germany sees record death toll on first day of new lockdown

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German streets were quiet "like Sunday" on the first day of a new partial lockdown to try to...

Dec 17, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand's virus recession ends with record growth

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand roared back from a coronavirus-induced recession with record economic growth of 14.0 per...

Dec 17, 2020 06:54 AM
Consumer

Luckin Coffee to pay US$180m penalty to settle accounting fraud charges: US SEC

[WASHINGTON] Luckin Coffee Inc has agreed to pay a US$180 million penalty to settle accounting fraud charges for "...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for