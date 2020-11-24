You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks end up on vaccine progress, Yellen nomination

Tue, Nov 24, 2020 - 6:07 AM

nz_nyse_241130.jpg
Wall Street stocks advanced on Monday following another upbeat announcement about a new coronavirus vaccine and President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Janet Yellen to be treasury secretary.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks advanced on Monday following another upbeat announcement about a new coronavirus vaccine and President-elect Joe Biden's selection of Janet Yellen to be treasury secretary.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1 per cent to 29,591.27.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.6 per cent to 3,577.59, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 per cent at 11,880.63.

British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford said they will seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine after it showed up to 90 per cent effectiveness.

The news comes on the heels of similar announcements by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna that have supported stocks the last couple of weeks despite mounting virus case totals that have prompted renewed restrictions on movement in some states.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Markets also applauded Ms Yellen's expected appointment at Treasury, confirmed to AFP by a financial source with knowledge of the decision made by Biden.

Ms Yellen, the former head of the Federal Reserve, is a known quantity on financial markets and "has been favourable to the idea of fiscal stimulus," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

Mr Volokhine expects Ms Yellen to sail through her Senate confirmation and said investors are breathing a sigh of relief that Mr Biden did not pick a nominee with a more confrontational posture towards finance, such as US Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Analysts also cited optimism over the holiday shopping season, which officially kicks off Friday.

The National Retail Federation projected holiday sales would rise between 3.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent over 2019 to between US$755.3 billion and US$767.7 billion.

The trade group said households have cash from a strong stock market and will get a boost from having spent less than normal on travel and entertainment due to Covid-19.

Retailers had a good session, with Macy's gaining 15.0 per cent, Gap 6.9 per cent and Best Buy 2.4 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 24, 2020 07:13 AM
Government & Economy

International virus sleuths expected to go to China soon: WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization said on Monday it had received reassurances from Beijing that international...

Nov 24, 2020 07:07 AM
Transport

GM quits Trump lawsuit against California auto emissions rules

[NEW YORK] General Motors withdrew on Monday from a challenge to California's fuel economy rules that had been...

Nov 24, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson says 'escape route in sight' from coronavirus

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said the "escape route" from the coronavirus was in sight as...

Nov 24, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US business leaders move on from Trump to Biden

[NEW YORK] US President Donald Trump may still be trying to overturn Joe Biden's election win, but the business...

Nov 24, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Biden to nominate ex-Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to Treasury: source

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen to head the US...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Keppel's business units get new leaders

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for