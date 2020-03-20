You are here

US: Stocks finish volatile session higher, Dow up 1%

Fri, Mar 20, 2020 - 6:03 AM

nz_nyse_200326.jpg
Wall Street stocks finished higher on Thursday following a volatile session as investors weighed massive government stimulus measures against some of the first data pointing to the sharp US economic slowdown.
PHOTO: AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1 per cent to 20,087.40, after swinging more than 1,200 points during the day.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 2,409.40, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.3 per cent to 7,150.58, as large technology companies led the market.

AFP

