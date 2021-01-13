You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks flat amid Trump impeachment debate

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 11:20 PM

AK_usstocks_1301.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were flat early Wednesday, with Intel surging on a new CEO appointment as investors monitored a Capitol Hill debate on impeaching US President Donald Trump.

Shares of Intel surged about 10 per cent as the chipmaker named VMware head Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive, replacing Bob Swan after pressure from activist investors.

Equities have been choppy this week in the aftermath of last week's siege of the US Capital by Trump supporters. Democratic leaders plan to hold a vote on impeaching Trump for inciting the attack.

"The impeachment dealings in Washington are generating a lot of attention, yet they have not generated any meaningful reaction in the market," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down slightly at 31,064.01.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The broad-based S&P 500 was unchanged at 3,801.44, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.2 per cent at 13,096.29.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

SPH Reit Q1 DPU down 13% to 1.2 Singapore cents

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for