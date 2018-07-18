You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks flat on solid earnings, weak housing data

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 10:15 PM

colin-uss-18.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were little changed early Wednesday following lackluster housing data and a batch of mostly good earnings reports.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up slightly at 25,124.31.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose a hair to 2,809.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.2 per cent to 7,842.85, retreating from Tuesday's record close.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was scheduled for another round of congressional hearings a day after his positive views on the US economy helped boost stocks.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among economic reports, the pace of US home building slumped to a nine-month low in June. Building permits, a sign of housing supply in the pipeline that is less vulnerable to changes in the weather, also edged down.

Morgan Stanley capped off a strong earnings period for large banks, rising 3.5 per cent as it reported a 39 per cent jump in second-quarter earnings to US$2.4 billion.

United Continental shot up 5.6 per cent as it boosted its full-year earnings forecast to a range of US$7.25 to US$8.75 per share from the prior range of US$7.00 to US$8.50.

Google parent Alphabet climbed 0.2 per cent even as the European Union fined the company 4.3 billion euros (S$6.85 billion) for antitrust abuses with its Android operating system. Google said it would appeal against the penalty.

Texas Instruments added 0.4 per cent as it announced that Brian Crutcher had resigned as chief executive due to violations of the company's code of conduct. He will be replaced by former chief executive Rich Templeton.

AFP

Editor's Choice

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
3 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Monetary Authority of Singapore_0.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS to ramp up measures to fight money laundering, terrorism financing

8_2x.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines to add 4th daily flight to Tokyo's Haneda; A380 to service Osaka route

MAS
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

azmin_ali_sultan_selangor.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Government & Economy

HSR project: Malaysia’s economic affairs minister to lead delegation to Singapore for talks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening