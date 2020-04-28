You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks jump ahead of major earnings, economic data

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 - 5:37 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Monday on optimism about steps to reopen the economy in the first session of a heavy week of earnings and economic news.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5 per cent to end the day at 24,133.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 also rose 1.5 per cent to 2,878.48, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.1 per cent to finish at 8,730.16.

Several governments in Europe eased restrictions as coronavirus cases have stabilised, and more US states have either resumed some activities or set timeframes for doing so.

Still, plenty of commentators are skeptical that the rally can continue.

SEE ALSO

US: Stocks finish positive amid virus optimism, Dow adds 1.1%

"Ultimately the stock market is in a mode of blocking out bad news right now and is squeezing the 'worst is behind us' narrative for all it is worth," Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said, warning that the market had become "divorced from fundamental reality."

Investors will receive plenty of concrete data in the coming days, with fresh consumer confidence and new weekly figures jobless benefits, as well as the report on first-quarter economic growth and a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

It is also a busy week for earnings. Among the corporate giants reporting results: Amazon, Boeing, Pfizer, American Airlines and Exxon Mobil.

Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to suffer a 15.8 per cent drop in first-quarter profits, according to Factset, making it the worst year-over-year decline since 2009.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 28, 2020 05:54 AM
Government & Economy

France daily coronavirus deaths rise to 437: official

[PARIS] France on Monday reported 437 new deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals and nursing homes over the last 24 hours...

Apr 28, 2020 05:52 AM
Consumer

Amazon defends virus safety efforts amid fresh protests

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Monday defended its coronavirus safety efforts as it faced renewed protests from warehouse...

Apr 28, 2020 05:49 AM
Government & Economy

Canada begins staggered lifting of pandemic lockdown

[OTTAWA] Canada began a staggered loosening of pandemic restrictions on Monday as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau...

Apr 28, 2020 05:46 AM
Government & Economy

New York cautious as more US states ease virus lockdowns

[NEW YORK] More US states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but New York - America's economic...

Apr 28, 2020 05:43 AM
Transport

Boeing CEO sees slow airline rebound, no dividend for 'years'

[NEW YORK] Boeing's head said on Monday that restoring the dividend could take three to five years as the company...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.