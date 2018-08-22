You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks open flat after convictions of ex-Trump aides

Wed, Aug 22, 2018 - 10:03 PM

doc71kd7jglpv610y2z1wg_doc71hwjxi3djpm21y02mt.jpg
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks were flat in early trading Wednesday as US political turmoil was offset by continued optimism over trade talks.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially unchanged at 25,926.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 2,861.37, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1 per cent to 7,867.32.

Investors were trying to assess the market implications of Tuesday's political happenings following the conviction of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager and a guilty plea by his former personal lawyer.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Markets have in the past generally shrugged off such Trump controversies.

Investors were also eyeing talks scheduled to start Wednesday between US and Chinese officials that investors hope can avert an escalation of the trade conflict between the world's two biggest economies.

In earnings news, Target, the mostly domestic rival to US behemoth Walmart, jumped 4.5 per cent as it lifted its full-year profit forecast following a better-than-expected second quarter.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180822_VIPROPGU0H_3539109.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
3 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
4 Singapore real estate will endure as popular asset class
5 HDB value proposition improves as market awaits scheme details
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180822_NRSIA22_3539173.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Transport

SIA pushes on with reforms, ties up with Alibaba and works on brand overhaul

Aug 22, 2018
Stocks

View, trade and settle in various currencies: SGX trials view-only prototype service

Aug 22, 2018
Real Estate

Govt to gather feedback on new housing initiatives: Lawrence Wong

doc71k0yro30ls2461xeop_doc71jzriqfw2c2lzeh105.jpg
Aug 22, 2018
Banking & Finance

Fed's Kaplan sees three or four more rate hikes, then a pause

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening