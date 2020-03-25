You are here

US: Stocks open higher ahead of Senate vote on stimulus bill

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 9:53 PM

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.4 per cent at 20,992.28.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened higher Wednesday as markets awaited a vote on a US$2 trillion package agreed by congressional leaders to boost the US economy ravaged by the coronavirus outbreak.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent to 2,452.14, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 per cent to 7,425.40.

On Tuesday, the Dow soared 11.4 per cent, notching its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 after a big pullback due to the virus.

AFP

