You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks open higher as markets gird for volatility

Mon, Mar 30, 2020 - 9:52 PM

doc79xgodibelk15ukhja1p_doc79ue18rduglujppdj6f.jpg
Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending.

About 10 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,653.53, up 0.1 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent to 2,560.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.0 per cent to 7,577.77.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 30, 2020 08:25 PM
Companies & Markets

CDL names veteran hotelier as group CEO for Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

THE board of City Developments Limited (CDL) has appointed Clarence Tan as the group chief executive officer of...

Mar 30, 2020 08:22 PM
Government & Economy

35 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore; 3 new clusters

[SINGAPORE]  The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 35 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Monday (March 30),...

Mar 30, 2020 08:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Second Chance Properties Q2 net profit falls 23.1% to S$1.4m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Second Chance Properties on Monday posted a 23.1 per cent drop in net profit in its second quarter...

Mar 30, 2020 07:14 PM
Energy & Commodities

US crude dips below US$20 as lockdowns hit demand

[LONDON] Oil prices fell sharply on Monday, with US crude briefly dropping below US$20 and Brent hitting its lowest...

Mar 30, 2020 06:45 PM
Companies & Markets

Biolidics to launch Covid-19 rapid test kit in April

CANCER-DIAGNOSTICS company Biolidics on Monday announced that it has launched a rapid test kit for Covid-19, which...

UPDATED 2 hours 24 min ago
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.