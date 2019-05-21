US: Stocks open higher on Huawei reprieve

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the Dow rising more than 100 points, as technology stocks rebounded after Washington temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on China's Huawei.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102.44 points, or 0.40 per cent, at the open to 25,782.34. The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.79 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,854.02. The Nasdaq Composite gained 63.19 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 7,765.57 at the opening bell.

