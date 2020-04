Wall Street stocks opened lower Thursday following another spike of jobless claims in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns, offsetting strong results from tech giants.

A couple of minutes into the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 24,326.74, down 1.3 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 slid 0.9 per cent to 2,912.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.2 per cent to 8,895.44.

AFP