You are here

Home > Stocks

US stocks open lower on US-China trade war fears, Dow down 1.5%

Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 9:44 PM
UPDATED Mon, Aug 05, 2019 - 10:07 PM

[NEW YORK] Major US stock indices fell more than one per cent early Monday, joining a global selloff as a steep drop in the Chinese yuan exacerbated US-China trade war worries.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down about 500 points, or 1.9 per cent, at 25,983.81.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.0 per cent to 2,874.83, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.5 per cent to 7,801.37.

China's currency tumbled below 7.0 against the dollar, which investors see as a key threshold in currency value, only days after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose tariffs on US$300 billion in additional Chinese imports.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Trump's tariff announcement sparked a selloff that led to the S&P 500's worst week so far in 2019.

In a statement on Monday morning, the People's Bank of China said the exchange rate against the US dollar had been "affected by unilateralism and trade protectionism measures and the imposition of tariff increases on China."

Losses were broad-based but included several companies with significant China businesses, including Apple, which shed 4.1 per cent, Boeing and General Motors, both of which lost 2.3 per cent and Caterpillar, which shed 2.0 per cent.

 

AFP

Editor's Choice

file76ahahrhaat9dvcedmt.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Global

Low rates posing a challenge for long-term portfolios

file758uj7i5tu1i3nwf6x4.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
ASEAN Business

Engaging tomorrow's customers: The opportunity in Asean

BT_20190805_KRTOWERS_3854150.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

US fund manager in exclusive due diligence for Bugis Junction Towers

Must Read

AK_ocbc_0508.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit over mounting unrest in Hong Kong, escalating trade war

doc76j30a9dz4xb93j3l0k_doc76fe0shqrno8rebh42f.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS consultation paper sets out new requirements to curb market abuse

file76iuxzip1rm15zrec32n.jpg
Aug 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

HSBC to slash thousands of jobs after CEO's shock ousting: WSJ

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly