US: Stocks open mixed, Nasdaq up above 10,000 points

Wed, Jun 10, 2020 - 9:59 PM

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq pushed higher into record territory while the Dow dipped early Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy announcement.

About five minutes into trading, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which has finished at all-time highs the last two days, was at 10,009.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent to 27,230.61, while the broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.1 per cent to 3,210.79.

AFP

