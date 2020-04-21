You are here

US: Stocks open sharply lower amid pressure on oil market

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 9:47 PM

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the oil market remained under pressure and more large companies withdrew their earnings forecasts due to the uncertain economic outlook.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the oil market remained under pressure and more large companies withdrew their earnings forecasts due to the uncertain economic outlook.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.2 per cent at 23,129.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.8 per cent to 2,773.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2 per cent to 8,457.84.

