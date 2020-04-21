US: Stocks open sharply lower amid pressure on oil market

Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the oil market remained under pressure and more large companies withdrew their earnings forecasts due to the uncertain economic outlook.

Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.2 per cent at 23,129.42.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.8 per cent to 2,773.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.2 per cent to 8,457.84.

AFP