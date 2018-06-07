You are here

US: Stocks opens flat, Dow slightly higher

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 9:51 PM

The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday after four days of gains, with a poor financial report from JM Smucker pulling down packaged food makers and countering a boost for technology firms from the lifting of a ban on China's ZTE Corp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.75 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 25,192.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.49 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,774.84. The Nasdaq Composite gained 8.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 7,697.41 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

