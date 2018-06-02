You are here

Home > Stocks

US stocks rally on strong jobs data; Nasdaq up 1.5%

Sat, Jun 02, 2018 - 6:12 AM

328263030_0-3.jpg
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rallied Friday after US jobs growth topped expectations, shifting attention from global trade war worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the final session of the week with a gain of 0.9 per cent at 24,635.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.1 per cent to end at 2,734.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.5 per cent to 7,554.33.

Officials continued to respond to President Donald Trump's decision Thursday to impose trade tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada, with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warning at a Group of Seven ministerial in Canada that Trump was risking "economic destabilisation of the planet".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But investors took solace from strong US data.

The Labor Department reported that the US added 223,000 non-farm jobs last month, stronger than the consensus forecast of economists, and unemployment fell 3.8 per cent, its lowest level in 18 years.

A report by the Institute for Supply Management on the manufacturing industry also topped expectations.

"A lot of the economic data today were stronger than expected," said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

"It gives some more confidence to equity investors that all the trade disputes we are having is not going to hurt down the economy."

Technology shares led the market, with Apple winning 1.8 per cent, Facebook 1.1 per cent and Google-parent Alphabet 3.2 per cent.

Ford rose 1.4 per cent after reporting that May US car sales rose 0.7 per cent, better than the 1.9 per cent decline expected by Edmunds.com. 

US-traded shares of Petrobras dived 14.7 per cent after chief executive Pedro Parente resigned from the Brazilian oil giant in the wake of a devastating truckers' strike over high fuel prices.

Mr Parente quit after Brazil President Michel Temer bowed to demands from truckers for cheaper fuel, guaranteeing them discounted diesel for a period of 60 days.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180602_KRFUND2_3459080.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Real Estate

Japanese activist shareholder sells penthouse at a slight loss

BT_20180602_VICUBE2_3458796.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Cubicle Files
Opinion

Bend the rules, so that workers don't break

BT_20180602_PG1_COVER_3458354.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Brunch

The Grab effect

Most Read

1 Hot stock: StarHub share price hits 9-year low
2 Discovery's portfolio of 11 TV channels to be dropped from StarHub after June 30
3 URA, HDB release sale sites at Dairy Farm Road, Sims Drive and Tampines Avenue 10
4 Italian political turmoil roils Asian equity markets, 'monumental' compared to Greek crisis
5 Mainstream brokerages enter en bloc fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180602_NSCAPITA2_3459021.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand group CEO to retire on Dec 31

deswee_pixgeneric_5869.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Flexi-work arrangements - good idea hurt by mindsets and stigma

BT_20180602_LLPENNY2RFH8_3458996.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Penny-stock crash case to proceed to trial

ST_20180602_VNBANDAR_4030601.jpg
Jun 2, 2018
Transport

S'pore incurs costs on HSR project pending clarification from Malaysia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening