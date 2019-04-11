You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise after Federal Reserve minutes

Thu, Apr 11, 2019 - 6:13 AM

BP_NYSE_110419_15.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggested no shift in the central bank's dovish tilt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a modest gain of less than 0.1 per cent at 26,157.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to 2,888.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 per cent to 7,964.24.

Minutes from the Fed's March 19-20 meeting showed most policy makers believed the central bank should leave US interest rates untouched for all of 2019, citing economic risks brewing abroad.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The minutes fleshed out the bank's decision at the March meeting to remove a projection of any rate hikes this year. That sentiment was further buttressed by US data that showed limited consumer inflation in March.

Large banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America notched modest gains as CEOs from the companies withstood tough questioning on Capitol Hill.

While the banks were scrutinised over swelling executive pay and limited progress on appointing women and people of color to top jobs, there was little talk of meaningful new regulatory steps that could crimp profits.

Delta Air Lines gained 1.6 per cent after first-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations following strong growth in US corporate revenue.

Newly-public ride-hailing company Lyft slumped 10.9 per cent following reports that rival Uber planned to raise some US$10 billion in what would be the largest stock offering of the year.

AFP

Editor's Choice

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

Most Read

1 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
2 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b

Must Read

lwx_hyflux_110419_3.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Companies & Markets

Are developer debt fears overblown?

BT_20190411_PMPA_3750451.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Transport

MPA's first woman CEO wants to change perception of sector

lwx_Societe Generale_110419_4.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Banking & Finance

Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs

BP_Federal Reserve_110419_14.jpg
Apr 11, 2019
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve could go 'in either direction' on interest rates: minutes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening