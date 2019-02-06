You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks rise again ahead of Trump address

Wed, Feb 06, 2019 - 6:16 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks advanced again on Tuesday with technology shares outperforming ahead of President Donald Trump's annual State of the Union address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose gained 0.7 per cent to 25,411.52.

The broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.5 per cent to 2,737.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index won 0.7 per cent to 7,402.08.

US stocks continue to rally on optimism that Federal Reserve monetary policy will be benign, and the United States and China will reach a trade deal.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The S&P 500 has risen more than 16 per cent since December 24.

In his address on Tuesday night, Mr Trump is expected to emphasise infrastructure spending and argue the need for a wall along the Mexican border after a dispute with congressional Democrats shut the government for more than a month.

US services sector growth slowed modestly in January due to some impact from the government shutdown, according to a report by the Institute for Supply Management

Large technology companies, including Apple, Amazon and Netflix, climbed more than one per cent.

Boeing was another big winner, jumping 3.3 per cent after confirming it would lift production of its wide-body 787 aircraft to 14 per month from 12.

Other big winners included Estee Lauder, which surged 11.6 per cent and Ralph Lauren, which won 8.4 per cent. Both companies reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

But Gilead Sciences dropped 3.4 per cent after the drug company reported quarterly earnings of US$1.44 per share, below analyst expectations for US$1.71.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

SL_pig_050219_02.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Opinion

CNY: Symbolism in the Year of the Pig

Most Read

1 Singapore police looking into reports of alleged financial irregularities at digital payments firm Wirecard
2 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
3 Courts Singapore launches charity arm
4 Former SMRT CEO Desmond Kuek to join UBS global wealth management
5 MBS' luxury mall rings out 2018 with record revenue of US$179m

Must Read

BT_20190205_VTCNYDE2_3687788.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Consumer

More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Feb 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat

SL_cbd_050219_01.jpg
Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business interruption resurfaces as top business risk in Singapore

Feb 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore police looking into alleged irregularities at payments firm

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening