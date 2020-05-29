You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks sag on China tensions as Europe rises on restarts

Fri, May 29, 2020 - 6:09 AM

nz_nyse_290537.jpg
Wall Street stocks stumbled in late afternoon trading on Thursday on rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, after European bourses advanced as more of the continent took steps to end coronavirus shutdowns.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks stumbled in late afternoon trading on Thursday on rising tensions between Washington and Beijing, after European bourses advanced as more of the continent took steps to end coronavirus shutdowns.

US stocks had been in positive territory most of the day despite poor economic data, but finally pulled back after US President Donald Trump announced he would hold a press conference on China on Friday.

The announcement follows strong US criticism of a security law allowing China to tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

Mr Trump has also blamed Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 100,000 Americans and added new uncertainty to his re-election prospects.

The twin developments have investors fearing the return of a revived US-China trade war.

SEE ALSO

US: S&P 500, Dow open higher as Boeing resumes 737 MAX production

"At the moment, it's just talk, primarily, but you can't ignore it completely because, as we've seen in the past with this kind of thing, once it escalates, it escalates very quickly," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Labor Department data showed another 2.12 million people filed for unemployment in the United States last week, pushing total layoffs since the start of the coronavirus crisis to more than 40 million.

New orders for US manufactured goods also plunged 17.2 per cent in April after a similar steep decline in March, the Commerce Department reported.

Though terrible, the data was not significantly worse than expected and investors shrugged it off for most of the day.

PARIS CAFES TO REOPEN 

Earlier, major European bourses gained more than one per cent as Italy set June 20 as the date for the Serie A football league to resume, while France announced the long-awaited nationwide reopening of bars, restaurants and cafes from June 2, albeit with restrictions.

"Equity markets in Europe are set to finish the day in positive territory as traders are hoping that governments will continue to loosen their lockdown restrictions," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

"The reopening of economies has been a common theme across the markets in recent weeks, and it's the reason why stocks have been bullish lately."

Europe's bourses had vaulted higher on Wednesday after EU leaders unveiled a vast 750 billion euro (S$1.06 trillion) proposal to the European Parliament and member states.

If passed, the deal - which aims to help the worst-affected countries with a mix of grants and loans - would be the biggest EU stimulus package ever.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei jumped 2.3 per cent, ending at a three-month high on optimism over the gradual reopening of virus-hit economies worldwide, even as investors kept a close eye on the acrimony between Beijing and Washington.

Hong Kong stocks shed 0.7 per cent after China's parliament pushed ahead with the new security law.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 29, 2020 07:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fourth Iranian fuel tanker enters Venezuela, US slams 'distraction'

[BENGALURU] The Venezuelan navy said it escorted a fourth fuel tanker from Iran through its waters on Thursday,...

May 29, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Fury after Pennsylvania lawmakers concealed Covid-19 diagnosis

[WASHINGTON] Republicans in the US state of Pennsylvania faced calls for their resignation on Thursday after a...

May 29, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Cancer patients twice as likely to die from Covid-19: study

[WASHINGTON] People with cancer are more than twice as likely to die from Covid-19 than those without it, a large...

May 29, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Google cautions EU on AI rule-making

[BRUSSELS] Google warned on Thursday that the EU's definition of artificial intelligence was too broad and that...

May 29, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

UN Security Council to discuss Hong Kong on Friday: diplomats

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States and Britain have called for the UN Security Council to meet on...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.