You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks shake off early weakness and end higher

Tue, Jan 07, 2020 - 6:02 AM

nz_nyse_070128.jpg
Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness and pushed higher on Monday as investors weighed whether escalating US-Iran tensions would significantly affect the economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks shrugged off early weakness and pushed higher on Monday as investors weighed whether escalating US-Iran tensions would significantly affect the economy.

Stocks opened the session lower, extending Friday's skittishness following the US killing of Qasem Soleimani.

But equities picked up support later in the day as investors seemed to remember that market pullbacks induced by unexpected geopolitical events are frequently short-lived.

"Almost certainly there is going to be more tensions, Iran will retaliate," said LBBW Karl Haeling. "But the bottom line is that markets are voting that this is not going to be a disruption to the economy and corporate profits."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 28,703.38, a gain of 0.2 per cent.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street opens lower on rising Middle East tensions

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 per cent to close at 3,246.28, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.6 per cent to 9,071.47.

The Soleimani killing and the ensuing back-and-forth between Washington and Tehran has challenged sentiment on Wall Street compared with late 2019, when markets repeatedly hit new records amid easing worries over US-China trade talks.

Several large technology companies enjoyed banner days, including Google-parent Alphabet and Salesforce, which jumped 2.5 per cent and 4.4 per cent, respectively, following analyst upgrades.

Other gainers were Netflix, up 3.1 per cent, and Amazon, up 1.5 per cent.

SmileDirectClub, which sells teeth straightening medical devices, surged 21.6 per cent as it sealed a deal to sell a suite of products exclusively at Walmart. Walmart slipped 0.2 per cent.

Key economic indicators this week include a report on the services sector and the December US jobs report.

AFP

BREAKING

Jan 7, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Ex-Trump aide Bolton ready to testify in impeachment trial

[WASHINGTON] Former White House national security advisor John Bolton, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday...

Jan 7, 2020 06:51 AM
Transport

American Airlines reaches deal with Boeing on MAX losses

[NEW YORK] American Airlines on Monday became the latest carrier to reach an agreement with Boeing on compensation...

Jan 7, 2020 06:48 AM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil looks to smooth impact of oil price spikes: minister

[BRASILIA] Brazil's government is working on a policy to reduce the local impact of spikes in international oil...

Jan 7, 2020 06:46 AM
Life & Culture

Delayed Zika effects seen in babies who appeared healthy at birth

[WASHINGTON] Infants in Colombia who were exposed to the Zika virus in the womb showed motor and cognitive...

Jan 7, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

US slams Russia, China at UN for failure to condemn embassy attack

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States on Monday slammed Russia and China for their failure to condemn an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly