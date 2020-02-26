You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks suffer second straight rout on coronavirus fears

Wed, Feb 26, 2020 - 6:04 AM

nz_nyse_260227.jpg
Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight rout on Tuesday, with losses picking up after US health officials warned the coronavirus was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks suffered a second straight rout on Tuesday, with losses picking up after US health officials warned the coronavirus was likely to hit the world's biggest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.2 per cent, or about 880 points, to 27,081.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 sank 3.0 per cent to 3,128.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 2.8 per cent to 8,965.61.

After starting the session higher, major US indices quickly reversed course and tumbled further after American health authorities urged local governments, businesses, and schools to develop contingency plans for an expected larger outbreak in the US.

"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," said Nancy Messonnier, a senior official with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SEE ALSO

Health authorities expect coronavirus spread on US soil

"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more a question of exactly when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illness."

US stocks had been stable and throughout most of February, lingering near record highs, even as Chinese cases of coronavirus have soared and the virus has spread to more countries.

But investors have been unnerved the last couple of days following larger outbreaks in Italy and South Korea, among other places outside of China.

"Bit by bit, US investors are seeing the prospects for global growth diminish," said Gregori Volokhine of Meeschaert Financial Services.

"With the news of the last three or four days, it's hard to be optimistic."

In spite of the CDC statements, White House economic counselor Larry Kudlow said US economic data remained solid and that the ailment remained "very tightly contained in the United States," he said on CNBC.

"It's mostly centred in China," Mr Kudlow said, citing data showing the US economy on track for 2.1 per cent growth in the first quarter and citing recent reassuring economic reports.

Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence rose slightly in February, although the report lagged analyst expectations.

While equity losses were widespread, petroleum-linked companies were especially big losers, with Devon Energy and Occidental Petroleum dropping more than seven per cent.

Large banks including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase dropped more than four per cent as Treasury bond yields continued to fall, a dynamic that typically hits bank profits.

Travel-oriented stocks also sank, including Marriott International, down 8.0 per cent, and American Airlines, down 9.2 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 26, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Health authorities expect coronavirus spread on US soil

[WASHINGTON] American health authorities said Tuesday they ultimately expect the novel coronavirus to spread in the...

Feb 26, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

British exports to EU could fall 14% in no-deal scenario: UN study

[GENEVA] British exports to the European Union could fall by as much as 14 per cent if the two sides are unable to...

Feb 26, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia to cut capacity after H1 underlying profit plunges 78%

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings said on Wednesday it would cut capacity in the domestic and international market...

Feb 26, 2020 06:47 AM
Government & Economy

Trump plans South-east Asia summit in Las Vegas: Pompeo

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump has invited South-east Asian leaders to meet next month in Las Vegas,...

Feb 26, 2020 06:44 AM
Consumer

Bob Iger steps aside as Disney CEO, hands off to company insider

[SAN FRANCISCO] Walt Disney said Tuesday chief Bob Iger was handing off the top executive post after building the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly