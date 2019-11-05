You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Stocks surge to records on optimism over trade

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 6:06 AM

nz_nyse_051126.jpg
Global stock markets rallied on Monday, with major US indices surging to fresh records on optimism over international trade talks and continued positive momentum from solid economic data and earnings.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Global stock markets rallied on Monday, with major US indices surging to fresh records on optimism over international trade talks and continued positive momentum from solid economic data and earnings.

All three leading US indices ended at all-time highs, the Dow for the first time since July.

Analysts cited remarks from US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross that "phase one" of the trade agreement between Beijing and Washington was on track and hinting that the US may not impose tariffs on car imports from Europe and Japan.

European and Asian stocks also gained.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Alan Skrainka, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth Management, said investors are heartened that the United States and China have pulled back from threats of new additional tariffs.

SEE ALSO

Bulls awaiting progress on trade agreement

"The idea that it was going to get worse and worse was what investors were most worried about," Mr Skrainka said. "And that is off the table."

The records also followed a strong US employment report released on Friday and a large number of third-quarter earnings results in recent weeks that bested analyst expectations.

Positive momentum in stocks has created a "fear of missing out" among investors, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

PHASE ONE LOOKS CLOSE 

Progress on the discussions has provided support to equities for the past few weeks, with speculation that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet this month to sign off on the mini pact.

While the agreement would only be the first part of an unspecified wider deal, it would be a major step after more than a year of a trade war that has undermined the world economy.

However, National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril warned there were still important issues to address.

"As much as the US-China trade updates continue to point to a phase one deal looking like a certainty, the contentious issues on whether the US will cancel the planned December tariffs and remove some of the current tariffs in line with China's demands remains an unknown and if the issue is not resolved then a deal could easily collapse," he said in a note.

Among individual companies, McDonald's, dropped 2.7 per cent after the fast-food chain over the weekend ousted CEO Steve Easterbrook over a "consensual relationship" with an employee that violated company policy.

And that was followed Monday by McDonald's saying its top human resources executive, David Fairhurst, also is exiting the fast food company.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

First impeachment transcripts go public as W.House blocks testimony

[WASHINGTON] Witness transcripts in the impeachment probe into Donald Trump were made public for the first time on...

Nov 5, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

EU foe Farage takes Brexit poll challenge to Johnson

[LONDON] Anti-EU populist leader Nigel Farage said Monday he will field hardline Brexit candidates across Britain...

Nov 5, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration notifies UN of planned Paris climate accord exit

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that it will withdraw the United...

Nov 5, 2019 06:49 AM
Technology

New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday unveiled a new logo to represent the Silicon Valley company, distinct from its...

Nov 5, 2019 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

[BANGKOK] The United States on Monday accused China of intimidation in the South China Sea as it put forward its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly