[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled amid renewed trade war fears on Tuesday, joining other leading bourses in selling off on signs the US and China are moving further from an agreement.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,967.05, a loss of 1.8 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 1.7 per cent to 2,884.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 2.0 per cent to 7,963.57.

AFP