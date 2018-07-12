You are here

Home > Stocks

US stocks: Wall Street slides as US-China trade war escalates

Wed, Jul 11, 2018 - 10:57 PM

[BENGALURU] US stocks slid on Wednesday amid a broad selloff on escalating trade war tensions after the United States threatened to impose tariffs on an additional US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Washington on Tuesday issued a list of thousands of Chinese imports that the Trump administration wants to target with new tariffs. In response, China accused the United States of bullying and warned it would hit back.

"Unfortunately the markets haven't come to grips with the current levels of trade policies and tariffs," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley FBR in New York

"Concerns over trade and trade wars are really having an adverse effect, less so on the US markets than the international markets, but it is certainly taking a bite."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Adding to tensions was the Nato summit in Brussels, where President Donald Trump accused Germany of being a "captive" of Russia. He also wants Europeans to pay more for their own defense.

At 10.04am EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 141.78 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 24,777.88, the S&P 500 was down 11.7 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,782.14 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.36 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 7,736.84.

The biggest drags on the blue-chip Dow were Boeing, 3M, Caterpillar and United Technologies. Their shares were down between 1.2 per cent and 2 per cent.

Ten of the 11 major sectors were lower. The S&P industrials sector tumbled 1.22 per cent, making it the biggest decliner and drag on the benchmark S&P.

The technology sector slid 0.21 per cent. Chipmakers, which largely depend on China for their revenue, weighed the most, with the Philadelphia semiconductor index falling 1.43 per cent.

The defensive utilities sector was the only one in the positive territory, with a 0.35 per cent gain.

21st Century Fox fell 2.2 per cent after the media company raised its offer for Britain's Sky, seeing off rival bidder Comcast for now. Comcast rose 1.5 per cent.

Fastenal's shares rose 5.4 per cent, the most on the S&P, after the industrial products distributor's Q2 revenue and profit topped estimates.

The next biggest gainer was TripAdvisor, which rose 3.4 per cent on a Barclays rating upgrade.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.19-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded eight new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 27 new highs and 18 new lows.

REUTERS 

Editor's Choice

KIM_SGX16.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore stock pullback offers buys, but no clarity on H2 outlook

BT_20180712_ABCERTIS11_3498268.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Safe as houses, from Singapore to Qatar

BT_20180712_YOENBLOC12_3498362.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Real Estate

Smaller plots still in en bloc game

Most Read

1 What cooling measures? Weekend buyers still flocking to showflats
2 GST hike not linked to past investment losses of GIC, Temasek: Indranee Rajah
3 Singapore warns of 'significant' impact should trade war escalate
4 Oxley deputy CEO buys S$873,000 of shares after stock's sharp fall
5 Mahathir says Singapore knows what Malaysia wants to do with HSR project
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales up 0.1% in May

Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South Korea sign pacts to help SMEs, startups collaborate and go global

Jul 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB downgrades Venture to 'hold', cuts target price to S$17.83

doc70z2syr7wcjo7aqtcbg_doc70z6cxk77idwj5kv6it.jpg
Jul 12, 2018
Government & Economy

US fiscal, trade policies make it harder for Fed to time moves: ex-Treasury secretary

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening