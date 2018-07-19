You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Strong earnings boost Dow, S&P 500

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 6:06 AM

US-ECONOMY-STOCK_EXCHANGE-135258.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] The Dow and S&P 500 500 rose Wednesday following a trove of mostly good earnings that outweighed rising anxiety over trade wars.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3 per cent to finish the session at 25,199.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.2 per cent to 2,815.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined by a hair to 7,854.44 after closing at a fresh record on Tuesday.

Most large banks reported better-than-expected results, outweighing a few earnings disappointments, including from Netflix. Major technology and industrial firms will report in the coming days.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a congressional panel that US businesses already are being hurt by tariffs on key products, a prominent theme also in a Fed report on economic conditions around the country.

But analysts said earnings are the big story right now.

"The market focus has shifted to earnings, and so far earnings have been stronger than expected and guidance has also been positive," said Adam Sarhan, founder of 50 Park Investments.

"In the near term, that is enough to help the market look at the bigger picture and dismiss some of the negative headlines."

Morgan Stanley capped off a strong earnings period for large banks, rising 2.8 per cent as it reported a 39 per cent jump in second-quarter earnings to US$2.4 billion.

United Continental shot up 8.8 per cent as it boosted its full-year earnings forecast to a range of US$7.25 to US$8.75 per share from the prior range of US$7.00 to US$8.50. Delta Air Lines and American Airlines also won solid gains.

Google-parent Alphabet dipped 0.2 per cent as the European Union fined the company 4.3 billion euros (S$6.83 billion) for antitrust abuses with its Android operating system. Google said it would appeal the penalty.

AFP

Editor's Choice

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Government & Economy

MAS joining the dots on illicit fund flows with data analytics

Most Read

1 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
2 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
3 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
4 UK house prices fall as London decline intensifies
5 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

3. Enjoy Even More with Burpple Beyond (1).jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Startups

Foodtech startups: Too many chefs in the kitchen?

SINGAPORE-ECONOMY-TOURISM-081429.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

2017 a bumper year for insurance par fund returns

BT_20180719_SCA19_3505223.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Leading corporate lights crowned

BT_20180719_RMSCA19_3505224.jpg
Jul 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand bags 4 awards, DBS strikes 'royal flush' at Singapore Corporate Awards

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening