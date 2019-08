US stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains led by technology stocks, on easing bond market rally and China's plans to boost economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.78 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 25,678.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 17.14 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 2,864.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 61.74 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 7,828.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS