You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Third day of declines for Dow, S&P as Wall Street sags

Fri, Nov 22, 2019 - 6:04 AM

nz_nyse_221132.jpg
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday despite a reported offer from Beijing for another face-to-face meeting with US trade negotiators.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street edged lower on Thursday despite a reported offer from Beijing for another face-to-face meeting with US trade negotiators.

Major US stock indexes are now on track to finish the week in the red heading into the Thanksgiving holiday week, eroding an extended run of gains driven by hopes the US-China trade war would finally be resolved.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 both fell 0.2 per cent to end at 27,766.29 and 3,103.48, respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq also lost 0.2 per cent, closing at 8,506.21.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Citing unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Chinese trade envoy Liu He had invited US trade officials to Beijing for a new round of talks.

SEE ALSO

US: Wall Street extends losses as China trade deal hopes fade again

US officials are reluctant to make the trip, however, without clear commitments from Beijing addressing key US complaints, according to the report.

President Donald Trump last month announced a partial agreement but efforts to finalise the text appear to have stumbled.

Meanwhile, data on existing home sales in October showed some resilience but leading economic indicators fell.

But Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP stocks were not reacting economic data.

"It's very much still tied to the daily rhetoric on the trade war," he said.

But "We don't see a major sell-off," he noted. "That tells me what's happening here is more technical than fundamental."

Macy's sank 2.3 per cent after the department store chain reported a drop in comparable store sales in the third quarter and cut its annual forecasts.

TD Ameritrade soared 16.9 per cent following reports it may be bought by fellow online brokerage Charles Schwab, which gained 7.3 per cent.

AFP

BREAKING

Nov 22, 2019 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US unveils US$600m aid for DRC transition

[KINSHASA] The United States on Thursday unveiled a US$600 million three-year aid package for the Democratic...

Nov 22, 2019 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

G-20 has put up "historically high levels" of trade barriers: WTO

[GENEVA] G-20 economies slapped on 28 new barriers between mid-May and mid-October covering trade worth an estimated...

Nov 22, 2019 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Trump conduct 'beyond anything Nixon did': House impeachment chair

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump, by withholding military aid from Ukraine to demand dirt on a potential 2020...

Nov 22, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

Google shifts rules for political ads, pressuring Facebook

[WASHINGTON] Google's tightening of its political ad policy could help reduce the spread of misinformation on...

Nov 22, 2019 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

Bloomberg takes next step towards White House run

[NEW YORK] Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg, yet to officially declare himself a presidential candidate,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly