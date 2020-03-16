You are here

US: Trading on Wall St halted as S&P 500 tumbles 8%

Mon, Mar 16, 2020 - 9:40 PM

At 9.30 am ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2,250.46 points, or 9.71 per cent, at 20,935.16, the S&P 500 was down 220.55 points, or 8.14 per cent, at 2,490.47 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 482.15 points, or 6.12 per cent, at 7,392.73.
[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 tumbled 8 per cent at opening on Monday, triggering an automatic 15-minute halt of Wall Street's three main indexes for the third time in six days, as traders reacted to drastic weekend measures from the Federal Reserve to stave off a global recession.

The second emergency cut in interest rates by the US central bank in a fortnight only added to the sense of panic among investors, worried that the coronavirus pandemic is paralyzing supply chains and squeezing company finances.

Latest economic figures from China earlier on Monday showed factory data plunging at its sharpest pace in three decades, underscoring the damage on the world's second biggest economy.

If the S&P 500 falls 13% once trading resumes, it will trigger a level-2 circuit breaker and halt trading again for 15 minutes. 

Market's fortunes rest on Covid-19 infection rate

