US: Wall St dips at open as caution sets in ahead of trade talks

Mon, Oct 07, 2019 - 9:48 PM

US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors braced for US-China trade talks later in the week, after a rollercoaster start to the month on fears that the world's largest economy could be sliding into a recession.
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.39 points, or 0.27 per cent, at the open to 26,502.33.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.78 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,944.23. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.07 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,956.41 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

