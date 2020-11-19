You are here

US: Wall St drops at open on virus fears, higher jobless claims

Thu, Nov 19, 2020 - 11:07 PM

AK_ws_1911.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Thursday as surging Covid-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.50 points, or 0.23 per cent, at the open to 29,370.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.38 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 3,559.41, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.57 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 11,779.04 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

