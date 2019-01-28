US: Wall St drops at open on weak Caterpillar, Nvidia forecasts

US stocks fell at open on Monday, as disappointing forecasts from Caterpillar and chipmaker Nvidia set a dour note for an earnings-heavy week that also includes a Federal Reserve meeting and a fresh round of US-China trade talks.

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell at open on Monday, as disappointing forecasts from Caterpillar and chipmaker Nvidia set a dour note for an earnings-heavy week that also includes a Federal Reserve meeting and a fresh round of US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 140.22 points, or 0.57 per cent, at the open to 24,596.98.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.79 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 2,644.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 89.85 points, or 1.25 per cent, to 7,075.01 at the opening bell.

