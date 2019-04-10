You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St edges higher at open, Fed minutes awaited

Wed, Apr 10, 2019 - 9:53 PM

file74u1pn2zqual8vo5ito.jpg
US stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 26,173.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,881.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 7,922.73 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Apr 10, 2019
Real Estate

CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

lwx_oue_100419_38.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

More M&A could be in the offing for S-Reits

lwx_hyfluc_100419_37.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux default could signal more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P

Most Read

1 Ripple aims to make a splash in Asia with expansion of Singapore office
2 String of public agencies lease offices at Funan
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 OUE Commercial Reit, OUE Hospitality Trust to merge; combined assets worth S$6.8b
5 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX

Must Read

Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

New S$3.7m grant to help SMEs in ship agency and harbour craft go digital

doc74uxivl2xqemcpuc2rj_doc6uaxl0tzfkhsv6skfoc.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_maritime_100419_100.jpg
Apr 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore ranked world's top maritime capital for 4th straight year

Apr 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Infra Trust preferential offer over 1.8 times subscribed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening