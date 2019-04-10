US: Wall St edges higher at open, Fed minutes awaited

US stocks opened slightly higher Wednesday after a bout of selling on trade and growth concerns, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.13 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 26,173.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.17 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,881.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.45 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 7,922.73 at the opening bell.

