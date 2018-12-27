You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St falls at open after Dow's record-breaking surge

Thu, Dec 27, 2018 - 10:45 PM

file739o9z1rekg7257y872.jpg
US stocks fell sharply at open on Thursday following a spectacular rally a day earlier that helped the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average surge more than 1,000 points for the first time ever.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks fell sharply at open on Thursday following a spectacular rally a day earlier that helped the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average surge more than 1,000 points for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.39 points, or 1.09 per cent, at the open to 22,629.06.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 25.20 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 2,442.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 97.16 points, or 1.48 per cent, to 6,457.19 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_271218_3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Christmas rout leaves markets contemplating tough year ahead

BT_20181227_ROB27_3652715.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Real Estate

Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M bags S$300m of contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Most Read

1 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
4 Rusal board chairman quits as part of US sanctions waiver deal
5 Gaw Capital Partners said to be buying Robinson 77 for about S$710m

Must Read

doc73diz72ybl21md0a8gn5_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

China, US trade negotiators to hold talks in Beijing on Jan 7

doc73dj3rs6cpc11se7xi5b_doc73an294rsypso46k2p3.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_asia_271218_6.jpg
Dec 27, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally

Dec 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Manulife US Reit worries lifted after release of proposed US tax regulations

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening