You are here
US: Wall St falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a near two-month low shortly after opening 172.71 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 27,484.71.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.90 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 3,285.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 183.14 points, or 1.70 per cent, to 10,610.14 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes