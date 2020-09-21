You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St falls on virus fears, stimulus uncertainty

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 9:41 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slipped at the open on Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a near two-month low shortly after opening 172.71 points, or 0.62 per cent, lower at 27,484.71.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 33.90 points, or 1.02 per cent, at 3,285.57 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 183.14 points, or 1.70 per cent, to 10,610.14 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Vendor takes China Real Estate Grp to court over aborted subsidiary consolidation

CATALIST-LISTED China Real Estate Grp has been taken to court by a would-be seller over aborted plans to consolidate...

Sep 21, 2020 09:03 PM
Companies & Markets

LCT board names independent financial adviser for co-founder's takeover bid

THE board of mainboard-listed LCT Holdings has named Novus Corporate Finance as the independent financial adviser in...

Sep 21, 2020 08:53 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi to reduce Cromwell stake to 1.6% for A$16.1 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED developer SingHaiyi Group is again paring its stake in Cromwell Property Group, with a share sale...

Sep 21, 2020 07:59 PM
Banking & Finance

ECB wants to cut reporting burden for banks

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank wants to simplify reporting requirements for banks, it said on Monday,...

Sep 21, 2020 07:57 PM
Consumer

Illumina to pay US$7.1b for cancer test developer Grail

[BENGALURU] Gene sequencing company Illumina Inc will pay US$7.1 billion in cash and stock to buy cancer test...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

31 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; nine imported, none in community

Temasek-backed fintech startup TrueLayer raises US$25m

Stocks to watch: SIA, Keppel, Centurion, Ascendas Reit, First Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.