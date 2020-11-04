You are here
US: Wall St gains as election hangs in balance
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 27,512.83.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.30 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 3,406.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.20 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 11,443.78 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
