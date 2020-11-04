You are here

US: Wall St gains as election hangs in balance

Wed, Nov 04, 2020 - 10:57 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.80 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 27,512.83.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.30 points, or 1.11 per cent, at 3,406.46, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 283.20 points, or 2.54 per cent, to 11,443.78 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

Stay up to date with The Business Times for