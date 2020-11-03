US: Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in one of the most divisive presidential races in US history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 213.64 points, or 0.79 per cent, at the open to 27,138.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 26.01 points, or 0.79 per cent, at 3,336.25, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 81.05 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 11,038.66 at the opening bell.

