You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St gains on stimulus bets as jobless claims remain high

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 9:46 PM

file7co1dm22nag12wsyg5qb.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as US President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 28,348.86.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 3,434.28, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 78.75 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 11,443.35 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

New programme to help 20,000 enterprises in Singapore's heartlands adopt e-payments, digital commerce solutions

[SINGAPORE] A new programme has been launched to support about 20,000 retailers and food and beverage (F&B)...

Oct 8, 2020 10:20 PM
Consumer

Microsoft sides with Apple critics in adopting new app store principles

[SAN FRANCISCO] Microsoft on Thursday said it would adopt a set of 10 principles for running its app store for...

Oct 8, 2020 09:34 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims declined last week while still elevated

[NEW YORK] The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell for a second week while remaining elevated, as...

Oct 8, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Govt rolls out additional Covid-19 relief measures for property sector

ELIGIBLE property developers hit by disruptions to construction timelines due to Covid-19 can take up additional...

UPDATED 1 hour 7 min ago
Oct 8, 2020 09:12 PM
Government & Economy

Trump says he won't participate in virtual debate with Biden

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump said he will not participate in the next debate with Democratic nominee Joe...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NEA, EDB and BCA launch three grants aimed at refrigeration, air-con sector

Broker's take: CRCT a 'China behemoth in the making' with S$33b pipeline, says DBS

Wirecard shutdown leaves some complacent merchants stranded

Rich Capital drops PrimePartners as continuing sponsor

Terence Loh distances himself from cousin and Evangeline Shen

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for