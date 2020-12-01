You are here

US: Wall St gains on vaccine cheer, robust China data

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 10:54 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data from China and hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine will be rolled out before the end of the year bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158.86 points, or 0.54 per cent, at the open to 29,797.50.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 24.24 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 3,645.87, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.63 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 12,313.36 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

