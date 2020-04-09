You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open after Fed's massive stimulus, jobless claims data

Thu, Apr 09, 2020 - 9:48 PM

doc7a2lm4vj8ys16udwihw2_doc79lb7bv0hk81jjy5jf1c.jpg
Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a US$2.3 trillion programme to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve rolled out a US$2.3 trillion programme to bolster local governments and businesses, while the initial jobless claims slipped to 6.6 million last week from an upwardly revised 6.87 million the prior week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 257.09 points, or 1.10 per cent, at the open to 23,690.66.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.01 points, or 0.98 per cent, at 2,776.99. The Nasdaq Composite gained 78.11 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 8,169.01 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 08:57 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims top 6 million for second straight week

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks has topped 15 million, as...

Apr 9, 2020 08:37 PM
Government & Economy

Record 287 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

[SINGAPORE] Singapore saw a sharp spike of 287 coronavirus cases on Thursday (April 9), with the majority linked to...

Apr 9, 2020 08:27 PM
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore to partly fund food delivery fulfilled by logistics players

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) said on Thursday that it will fund part of the costs incurred by food and beverage (F...

Apr 9, 2020 07:14 PM
Garage

Gojek gives drivers up to 100% rebate in commission during circuit-breaker

GOJEK is offering its drivers up to 100 per cent in rebate for commission fees, following the enhanced social-...

Apr 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.