US: Wall St jumps at open as jobless claims raise hopes of more stimulus

Thu, Mar 26, 2020 - 9:53 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 per cent, at the open to 21,468.38.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street jumped at the open on Thursday, building on a two-day rally, as investors bet on more stimulus measures after the US jobless claims surged past 3 million last week, underscoring the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267.83 points, or 1.26 per cent, at the open to 21,468.38. The S&P 500 opened higher by 25.73 points, or 1.04 per cent, at 2,501.29, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 77.91 points, or 1.06 per cent, to 7,462.21 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

