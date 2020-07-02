You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St jumps at open as US job growth accelerates

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 9:54 PM

ym-wallst-020720.jpg
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78 per cent, at the open to 25,936.45.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.78 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 3,143.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.04 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 10,268.67 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 09:54 PM
Stocks

Singapore watchdog raises concerns about LSE's proposed Refinitiv acquisition

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's competition authority said on Thursday it had raised concerns about the London Stock...

Jul 2, 2020 09:34 PM
Energy & Commodities

Exxon signals Q2 loss in a row on production, refining hit

[BENGALURU] Exxon Mobil Corp's oil and gas producing and refining businesses will report operating losses in the...

Jul 2, 2020 09:25 PM
Government & Economy

Vote PAP for a harder push for economic transformation, Heng Swee Keat urges

SINGAPORE under the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the next five years will see efforts stepped up to transform and...

Jul 2, 2020 08:58 PM
Government & Economy

US job growth accelerates in June; unemployment rate falls

[WASHINGTON] The US economy created jobs at a record clip in June as more restaurants and bars resumed operations,...

Jul 2, 2020 08:47 PM
Companies & Markets

Hoe Leong re-appoints executive director 2 days after his failed re-election

MAINBOARD-LISTED heavy equipment trader Hoe Leong has re-appointed Joseph Liew Yoke Pheng as an executive director...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.