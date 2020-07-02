You are here
US: Wall St jumps at open as US job growth accelerates
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high, as data showed the US economy added jobs at a record pace in June, bolstering hopes of a post-pandemic economic rebound.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 201.48 points, or 0.78 per cent, at the open to 25,936.45.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 27.78 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 3,143.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.04 points, or 1.12 per cent, to 10,268.67 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
