US: Wall St jumps on Biden transition, Tesla tops US$500b in market cap

[NEW YORK] Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty, while Tesla surged 3.3 per cent to cross US$500 billion in market capitalisation for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 154.84 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 29,746.11.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 16.93 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 3,594.52, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 58.70 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 11,939.33 at the opening bell.

