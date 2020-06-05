You are here

US: Wall St jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate

Fri, Jun 05, 2020 - 9:44 PM

US stocks jumped at the open on Friday after a closely watched report showed a surprise drop in the US unemployment rate, lending weight to hopes of a faster economic rebound from a coronavirus-driven slump.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 554.98 points, or 2.11 per cent, at the open to 26,836.80. The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.49 points, or 1.65 per cent, at 3,163.84, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 87.73 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 9,703.54 at the opening bell.

